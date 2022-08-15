3 dead as flash flooding hits Nogales, Sonora

TUCSON (KVOA) — Three people died, including two children, after Nogales, Sonora was hit by heavy rain and severe flooding over the weekend.
"We had a torrential storm, which hit us with 68.6 mm of water and gusts of wind of up to 77 km/hour," Cesar Leon Ruiz, with Unidad de Protección Civil, told Telemundo Arizona.
Streets were left under water and cars and businesses were swept away.
Ruiz said there were 19 rescues over the weekend, 11 were conducted by the city's fire department and 8 by volunteers who were in the area.
"A tragedy that left two little girls and an adult woman dead," said Nogales Mayor Juan Francisco Gim." It's a tragic day. Despite all the efforts and all the alerts, we have this result."
In addition to the three deaths, authorities also reported 7 flooded houses and 19 vehicles that were swept away by the water. Some incidents, according to the mayor of Nogales, could have been avoided.
"The insistence, the unknown need of each person who wants to cross stream is what prompts these types of tragedies," Gim told Telemundo Arizona.
Regardless of the side of the border, rescuers ask the community to be aware when driving during monsoon, and not to risk their lives.
Telemundo Arizona contributed to this report.