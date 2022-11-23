3 dead, 4 injured in crash on I-10 near Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (KVOA) — A man and two children died following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande Wednesday.
Authorities say a woman, a 5-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, and an infant were transported to a hospital following the crash on milepost 186. The infant suffered life-threatening injuries.
The driver, a 3-year-old girl, and an infant were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck with South Carolina license plates went off the roadway into the median. “The driver over corrected and the vehicle rolled,” DPS said.
The westbound lanes of I-10 are closed in Casa Grande. Westbound traffic is being taken off at McCartney Road.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. The eastbound left lane is also blocked.
No further details have been released at this time.