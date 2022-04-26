3 arrested in shooting death of 19-year-old on Tucson's west side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police have arrested three men in connection to the shooting and killing of a 19-year-old man on Tucson's west side earlier this month.
On April 15, police responded to the area of 20 West Fort Lowell Road for reports of a shooting.
Police say officers did not locate any victims or suspects when they arrived to the area. However, they were notified of an injured person, who had been transported to the hospital.
Nineteen-year-old Marcell Reddick was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said Tuesday.
A second victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police say Reddick was involved in a robbery attempt with 28-year-old Daruis Lamonte Barrett, 19-year-old King David Rugamba, and 19-year-old Malik Tyreme Ford.
They say gunfire was exchanged between the four individuals. Reddick and the intended robbery victim were shot.
Barret was arrested near the scene, while Rugamba was located at his home on Presidio Road near Palo Verde Avenue.
Police say Malik Ford turned himself in on Monday.
The three suspects have been booked into the Pima County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.