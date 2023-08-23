22 people charged for trying to recruit young people for human smuggling through social media

TUCSON (KVOA) — 22 people have been charged in Arizona for trying to recruit young people for human smuggling through social media.
The defendants allegedly used social media platforms like Snapchat to post advertisements for drivers who could help transport undocumented migrants within Arizona.
Several young people have ended up in dire circumstances by agreeing to help human smugglers.
Children as young as twelve have been detained by law enforcement in southern Arizona for piking up migrants at the border.
In 2019, a Tucson man recruited a 17-year-old boy who later died in the desert after he got lost while attempting to guide a group of migrants.
If convicted the defendants recently charged in Arizona could face p to ten years in prison.