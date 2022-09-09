21-year-old woman dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in central Tucson

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry washes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 325 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Tanque Verde, Catalina
Foothills and Saguaro National Park East.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 413 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Oro Valley, Marana, Tortolita and Dove Mountain.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 327 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
East Sahuarita.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

&&

21-year-old woman dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in central Tucson

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 21-year-old woman has died after being struck by multiple vehicles on Sept. 3 on in central Tucson.

Officers responded to the intersection Grant Road and Palo Verde Avenue at 10 p.m. that day in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles.

Police say 21-year-old Kendra Roberts was struck by a white 2002 Lexus ES as she attempted to cross Grant Road in a marked crosswalk.

The Lexus initially left the scene but later returned, police said.

The 21-year-old was later struck by two vehicles. The second vehicle involved fled the scene. The driver of a red 2016 Honda Accord, the third vehicle involved, stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

At this time, failing to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk by the Lexus is the major contributing factor of the crash.

Police said Roberts died Thursday due to injuries sustained in the crash.

While no further details have been released, police said no citations have been issued yet. They are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

