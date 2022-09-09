21-year-old woman dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in central Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 21-year-old woman has died after being struck by multiple vehicles on Sept. 3 on in central Tucson.
Officers responded to the intersection Grant Road and Palo Verde Avenue at 10 p.m. that day in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian and multiple vehicles.
Police say 21-year-old Kendra Roberts was struck by a white 2002 Lexus ES as she attempted to cross Grant Road in a marked crosswalk.
The Lexus initially left the scene but later returned, police said.
The 21-year-old was later struck by two vehicles. The second vehicle involved fled the scene. The driver of a red 2016 Honda Accord, the third vehicle involved, stopped and cooperated with the investigation.
At this time, failing to yield to a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk by the Lexus is the major contributing factor of the crash.
Police said Roberts died Thursday due to injuries sustained in the crash.
While no further details have been released, police said no citations have been issued yet. They are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.