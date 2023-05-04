2023 Women's Foundation for State of Arizona Annual Luncheon held Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) — On Thursday, it was all about supporting women during the Women's Foundation for the State of Arizona Annual Luncheon.
The conversation was focusing on gender equity, hundreds of women gathered at the TCC to discuss the vision, honor, and achievements of women who are changing communities for a better future for women and all girls.
Our wonderful reporter News 4 Tucson's Lupita Murillo emceed the event.
Dana White was a foundation honoree.
"They are truly a supporter and a back bone that's trying to help women of any race. They're just an amazing source of confidence. The right way to do things, keeps you focused and makes you think you can do it," she said.
Dr. Amalia Luxardo is the CEO of WFSA.
"We're one of the few organizations that do policy work over at the capitol for women and girls across the state. We know we got a lot of work to do to make it a level playing field for women and girls here in the state. We're using a gender equity lens and overall trying to families out of the cycles of poverty out in the state," she said.
This is the first luncheon in four years.