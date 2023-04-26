2023 Heart Walk breaks funding and attendance records

TUCSON (KVOA) — With your help, this year's event broke multiple records this weekend.
This year's event raised its highest overall revenue of $446,316. The event also saw it's highest number of registrants, with more than 1,900. As well as highest number of teams with 167 total and more than 4,000 walkers.
Sponsor Banner UMC had the most significant impact on the event. They raised the most money and recruited the most walkers in the event's 29-year history with more than 550 walks and more than $30,000.
The event is held every year to raise money for children born with heart defects, adults struggling with heart disease, and research into the next heart and stroke medical breakthroughs.