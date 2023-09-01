2023 ADOT safety message contest winners revealed

TUCSON (KVOA) — The moment you've been waiting for, the winners of the 2023 ADOT safety message contest have been revealed!
Thousands of votes were cast by the public last month for 10 message finalsts.
Drumroll please!
The winners are:
Seatbelts always pass the vibe check.
I'm just a a sign asking a driver to use turn signals.
Elise Riker, a Chandler resident, is a business professor at Arizona State University and submitted one of the winning traffic safety messages.
“I hope the message makes people chuckle and happy that they are wearing a seatbelt: you pass the vibe check!,” she said.
Gina Finkelstein, a software support engineer from Mesa, was inspired by the 1999 film, “Notting Hill” when she created her winning traffic safety message.
“Using turn signals before you turn makes you a total star,” she said, “just like Julia Roberts in ‘Notting Hill,’ only bigger and better!”