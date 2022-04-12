20-year-old man dies in shooting on Tucson's south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 20-year-old man has died after being shot on Tucson's south side earlier this month.

Police said two people were found with injuries in reference to a report of a shooting near 12th Avenue and Ajo Way on April 4.

Police said a woman sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The second victim, who has been identified as 20-year-old Emiliano Lugo, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a Tuesday update, police said Lugo succumbed to his injuries on April 9.

Seventeen-year-olds Arturo Hernandez and George Fuentes were arrested on April 5 and charged with attempted first-degree murder. They were booked into the Pima County Jail while Lugo continued receiving treatment for his injuries.

The suspects have now been charged with first-degree murder.