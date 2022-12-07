2 teens arrested for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants in Tombstone

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KVOA) — Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants Tuesday in Tombstone.
Officials stopped a 2006 Pontiac G6 on Third Street and Fremont at about 2:15 p.m., according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
They identified the driver as a 15-year-old from Sierra Vista. They also arrested a 14-year-old from Salt Lake City.
Border Patrol took custody of the migrants for processing, CCSO said.
