2 teens arrested for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants in Tombstone

2 teens arrested for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants in Tombstone
Cochise County Sheriff's Office

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KVOA) — Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants Tuesday in Tombstone.

Officials stopped a 2006 Pontiac G6 on Third Street and Fremont at about 2:15 p.m., according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

They identified the driver as a 15-year-old from Sierra Vista. They also arrested a 14-year-old from Salt Lake City.

Border Patrol took custody of the migrants for processing, CCSO said.

