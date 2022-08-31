2 Nogales men sentenced to 45 months in prison for human smuggling

TUCSON (KVOA) -Two Nogales men have been sentenced to 45 months in prison for their involvement in smuggling undocumented migrants into the United States.
Twenty-seven-year-old Ian Esteban Serrano and 22-year-old Marco Antonio Romero were both sentenced to 37 months in prison on one count of conspiracy to transport and harbor illegal aliens for profit. A consecutive sentence of eight months was added for Serrano and Romero’s violation of supervised release from a previous conviction.
Both men were convicted of the same offense in 2019.
Romero pleaded guilty to the charges on June 2. Serrano pleaded guilty to the same charges on June 9.
According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Romero and Serrano managed and supervised the human smuggling organization. They recruited drivers and sent them to pick up and/or drop off undocumented individuals along the Nogales and Rico Rio communities.
Romero has one prior conviction for the same offense. Serrano has two prior convictions for the same offense.