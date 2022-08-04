2 men plead guilty in connection to rollover crash that left 1 dead near Quijotoa

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two men pleaded guilty in connection to a rollover accident that led to the death of a passenger on May 22, 2021 near Quijotoa, Ariz.
Twenty-year-old Matthew Dylan Ramirez and 19-year-old Jesus Madrid-Varela pleaded guilty to conspiracy of transportation of illegal aliens for profit resulting in death.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Madrid-Varela guided three undocumented migrants into the United States on foot through the southern Arizona desert. Ramirez picked up Madrid-Varela and the migrants at a location near Quijotoa, Arizona. While transporting the smuggled individuals, Ramirez passed a Tohono O'odham Police officer who reported Ramirez to be speeding.
The officer attempted to stop Ramirez but was unsuccessful because Ramirez was driving over 100 miles per hour. Ramirez then lost control of the vehicle, prompting it to roll over several times. Three of the passengers sustained non-fatal injuries. The fourth passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Mexico, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ramirez pleaded guilty to the indictment and faces up to life in prison and a fine up to $250,000. Madrid-Varela pleaded guilty with a plea agreement and faces 36-37 months in prison.
Sentencing for both defendants is scheduled for Nov. 1.