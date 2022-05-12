2 injured after Sun Van crashes into bus stop on Tucson's west side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police are investigating a serious-injury collision involving two people on Tucson's west side Thursday morning.
Officials say a Sun Van crashed into a bus stop near Oracle and Grant roads.
Police say the victims sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.
Northbound Oracle Road is shut down at Grant Road. Police say they expect the road to reopen at about 2 p.m. Thursday.
TPD on the scene involving a Sun Van just north of Grant Rd/Oracle Rd. Details today on @KVOA #news4tucson pic.twitter.com/KHsTx6tguY— Edgar Ybarra (@Edgar_Cameraman) May 12, 2022
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.