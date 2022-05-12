 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 injured after Sun Van crashes into bus stop on Tucson's west side

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson police investigate serious-injury collision involving 2 pedestrians

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police are investigating a serious-injury collision involving two people on Tucson's west side Thursday morning.

Officials say a Sun Van crashed into a bus stop near Oracle and Grant roads.

Police say the victims sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital. 

Northbound Oracle Road is shut down at Grant Road. Police say they expect the road to reopen at about 2 p.m. Thursday. 

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Tags

Recommended for you