2 displaced after water heater malfunction causes fire at southside home

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two individuals were displaced in connection to a fire that ignited in a residential area on Tucson's south side Wednesday morning.
At around 11:30 a.m., crews with Rural Metro Fire Department were dispatched to a residence located near Drexel and Palo Verde roads in reference to a report of a fire.
According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, both directions of travel of Drexel Road near Mastererson Avenue were shut down in reference to the incident. In addition, the fire crews were able to control the blaze within 10 minutes.
After further investigation, fire officials determined that the fire was caused by a malfunctioning electric water heater.
Red Cross officials have since been dispatched to the scene to assist the two residents displaced in the incident.