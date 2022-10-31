 Skip to main content
2 dead in single-vehicle crash on Tucson's south side

  • Updated
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on Tucson’s south side Sunday.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway at 1:27 a.m. in reference to a crash involving a black 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.

The victims have been identified as 19-year–old Jaen Soto Machado and 20-year-old Yairelma Sarahi Holguin.

Police say excessive speed and failing to reduce and control speed are the major contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

