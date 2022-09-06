 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 attacked by javelina over weekend in Tucson, wildlife officials say

  • Updated
  • 0
2 attacked by javelina over weekend in Tucson, wildlife officials say
Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two people, including an 11-year-old girl, were attacked by javelina over the weekend while walking their dogs, wildlife officials say.

The first victim was attacked on Saturday on Tucson’s northwest side, Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson said.

The girl was injured Sunday off Campbell Avenue.

According to AZGFD, illegal feeding and instinctive reaction to dogs are the main reasons why javelina attack.