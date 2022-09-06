2 attacked by javelina over weekend in Tucson, wildlife officials say

TUCSON (KVOA) — Two people, including an 11-year-old girl, were attacked by javelina over the weekend while walking their dogs, wildlife officials say.
The first victim was attacked on Saturday on Tucson’s northwest side, Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson said.
The girl was injured Sunday off Campbell Avenue.
According to AZGFD, illegal feeding and instinctive reaction to dogs are the main reasons why javelina attack.
Two javelina attacks on dog walkers this weekend, one causing injury to an 11-year old girl Sun. off N. Campbell. Another victim Sat. on NW side attacked from behind. Illegal feeding & instinctive reaction to dogs main reasons for injury by javelina. Report feeders, 800-352-0700. pic.twitter.com/6vrIAL2OZZ— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) September 6, 2022