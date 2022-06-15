2-alarm fire burning large materials in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) — Crews responded to a structure fire in central Tucson Wednesday afternoon.
Tucson Fire Department units were dispatched to 100 block of Sahuaro Street near the corner of Grant Road and Seventh Avenue.
According to officials, the fire is burning large materials.
The blaze has been upgraded to a second-alarm fire.
MATERIALS FIRE 🔥 #TucsonFire is working a large materials fire in the 100 block of E. Sahuaro - this property is on the corner of Grant and 7th. A second alarm has been called. Avoid the area #TFD pic.twitter.com/vWC690FNg8— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 15, 2022
No further details have been released at this time.
Happening now: Firefighters with @TucsonFireDept are on scene of a structure fire on 7th Ave and Sahuaro St. pic.twitter.com/tsQXyD9YVK— Nicole Costantino (@NicCostantino) June 15, 2022