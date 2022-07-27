$2,500 reward offered in central Tucson homicide

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are asking the public for information in connection to the death of a 31-year-old man back in March in central Tucson.
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered in return for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in the death of Richard Wojtasik, AKA Pockets.
Officers responded to an apartment complex at 3660 E. Third St. in reference to a shooting on March 17.
Police say Wojtasik was located injured on the second story of building C in the complex. He died due to his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.