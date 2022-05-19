17-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Tucson woman

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 70-year-old woman in October 2021.
Linda Mari Mendibles was found unresponsive near the northwest corner of the intersection near 18th Street and Frontage Road by officers in reference to a welfare check on Oct. 20.
Police said Mendibles had obvious signs of gunshot trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fabian Kristyan Montiel was arrested Wednesday on Tucson's Southside.
He has been booked in to the Pima County Jail and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.