...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A
VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
150, 151, 152, 153, AND 154...

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

17-year-old charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Tucson woman

Fabian Kristyan Montiel

 Tucson Police Department

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 70-year-old woman in October 2021.

Linda Mari Mendibles was found unresponsive near the northwest corner of the intersection near 18th Street and Frontage Road by officers in reference to a welfare check on Oct. 20.

Police said Mendibles had obvious signs of gunshot trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fabian Kristyan Montiel was arrested Wednesday on Tucson's Southside.

He has been booked in to the Pima County Jail and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.