15-year-old boy killed in central Tucson shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police are investigating a deadly weekend shooting in central Tucson.
Detectives say it happened early Sunday morning at an apartment complex near Second Street and Rosemont Boulevard.
The shooting claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy.
A 20-year-old man was also hurt by gunfire. Police say he is expected to survive.
At this point, police aren't sure what led to the shooting and have not made any arrests in connection to the shooting.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.