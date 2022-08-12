14-year-old detained after allegedly taking a weapon to Tucson school

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 14-year-old boy has been detained after allegedly taking a weapon to a local school on Friday.
Police responded to Flowing Wells High School at about 12 p.m. for a report of a student having a weapon.
The school was put on a brief lockdown until the 14-year-old was detained, police say.
In a letter to parents, Flowing Wells High School said officers found an airsoft pistol in a backpack.
"We take these situations very seriously and will take appropriate disciplinary action," the district said.
While details remain limited, police did confirm there is no threat to the students or school at this time.