14-year-old detained after allegedly taking a weapon to Tucson school

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 615 PM MST.

* At 319 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with heavy
rainfall to the north and northeast of Hickiwan had produced
between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rainfall over the past hour in the
Hickiwan Wash basin. Rainfall runoff from these storms will result
in flash flooding of the Hickiwan Wash, especially as it drains
through the village of Hickiwan.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Hickiwan.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Hickiwan Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 200 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to
1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Topawa Wash, Big Wash, Vamori Wash, Baboquivari Wash, San
Simon Wash and Chukut Kuk Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Vamori, Itak, Kots Kug and Papago Farms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 149 PM MST, stream gauge reports on Sabino Creek at the
recreation area indicated ongoing flash flooding. Up to 4 inches
of rain occurred in the past few hours in the Sabino Creek basin.
Flash flooding will continue on Sabino Creek southward to the
Rillito River. This Flash Flood Warning replaces the previous
Flash Flood Warning for this area.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Snyder Rd from Kolb Rd to Sabino Canyon Rd.

This includes the following streams and drainages...
Bird Canyon, Tanque Verde Wash, Sabino Creek, Ventana Canyon Wash
and Esperero Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

14-year-old detained after allegedly taking a weapon to Tucson school

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 14-year-old boy has been detained after allegedly taking a weapon to a local school on Friday.

Police responded to Flowing Wells High School at about 12 p.m. for a report of a student having a weapon.

The school was put on a brief lockdown until the 14-year-old was detained, police say. 

In a letter to parents, Flowing Wells High School said officers found an airsoft pistol in a backpack. 

"We take these situations very seriously and will take appropriate disciplinary action," the district said. 

Click here to read the full statement.

While details remain limited, police did confirm there is no threat to the students or school at this time.

