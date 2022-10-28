 Skip to main content
10 men charged in connection to Tucson-based firearms trafficking organization

TUCSON (KVOA) — Ten men have been charged with firearms trafficking.

A Tucson federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 51 firearms-related offenses on Sept. 15 against the following individuals:

  • Julian Canastillo
  • Daniel Canastillo Molina
  • Omar Trujillo, Jr.
  • Carlos Martinez
  • Nicolas Meraz
  • Timothy Scott Waltermire, Jr.
  • Tylor Cody Joiner
  • Roy Glen Cline III
  • Corey Creasia
  • David Rey Gonzalez

The indictment alleges that the 10 individuals were members of a Tucson-based firearms trafficking organization.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the investigation leading to their indictment involved a series of firearms transactions that resulted in firearms being seized in the Republic of Mexico.

The 10 individuals face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

