10 men charged in connection to Tucson-based firearms trafficking organization

TUCSON (KVOA) — Ten men have been charged with firearms trafficking.
A Tucson federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 51 firearms-related offenses on Sept. 15 against the following individuals:
- Julian Canastillo
- Daniel Canastillo Molina
- Omar Trujillo, Jr.
- Carlos Martinez
- Nicolas Meraz
- Timothy Scott Waltermire, Jr.
- Tylor Cody Joiner
- Roy Glen Cline III
- Corey Creasia
- David Rey Gonzalez
The indictment alleges that the 10 individuals were members of a Tucson-based firearms trafficking organization.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the investigation leading to their indictment involved a series of firearms transactions that resulted in firearms being seized in the Republic of Mexico.
The 10 individuals face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.