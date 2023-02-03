$10,000 worth of equipment stolen from Friends of Aphasia

TUCSON (KVOA) — $10,000 worth of equipment got stolen from Friends of Aphasia. Now the center is calling on the community to help replace the stolen items.
Thieves stole nearly every piece of equipment that is used to help people regain their ability to speak after a brain injury or stroke.
Aphasia is a condition where a person has lost the ability to understand or express speech, caused by brain damage.
Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords co-founded the non-profit.
The burglary happened on Jan. 28 on Craycroft Road. Thieves stole iPads, laptops, projectors, along with a vacuum cleaner and much more.
Although the center has insurance, it does not cover theft. People who attend the center are disappointed they can not use the equipment to help with their needs.
“I would like to see some community awareness on this issue and community contributions to our go-fund me page. It will help raise money to replace the laptops,ipads, projector along with everything they took that we need for us to conduct our business," said Bryan Campbell who attends Friends of Aphasia.
Friends of Aphasia is trying to raise 10,000 to replace all of the equipment along with getting a security system.
If you want to donate click the link below:
