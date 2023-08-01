 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO
8 PM MST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

1 person was killed and over 50 injured after a bus rolled over near the Grand Canyon

A view of the West Rim of the Grand Canyon from Eagle Point in the Hualapai Indian Reservation is seen here.

 Paul Rovere/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — One person died and more than 50 people were injured after a bus rolled over at the Grand Canyon in Arizona on Tuesday morning, local emergency officials said.

A total of 57 people were involved in the crash, which occurred at Grand Canyon West just before 10 a.m., Hualapai Emergency Operations said in a news release.

Eight people were flown to nearby hospitals, according to the release, and those with noncritical injuries were taken by ground transportation.

The rollover occurred within the Grand Canyon Resort Corp Circle in Terminal 1, officials said.

Grand Canyon West is located within the Hualapai Reservation at the canyon’s western rim in Arizona.

The Hualapai Nation Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety are investigating the death, the release said.

CNN has reached out to the police department for more information on the incident.

The-CNN-Wire

