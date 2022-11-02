 Skip to main content
1 injured, 2 arrested in shooting in downtown Tucson

  Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is in the hospital after being shot early Wednesday morning in downtown Tucson.

Officers responded to the area of Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue for a report of fight and shooting.

Tucson Police Department says the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say two men were detained in connection to the incident; 22-year-old Jesus Rivera has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault temporary/substantial disfigurement, weapons misconduct, and unlawful discharging in city limits.

Donald Wilkins, 18, was charged with evidence tampering.

