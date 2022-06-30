1 dead in southwest side shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the victim in Wednesday's homicide on Tucson's southwest side.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Ajo Way in reference to a shooting at an apartment complex.
Police say 28-year-old Israel Gallardo was located with obvious signs of gunshot trauma at the complex. He was transported to a hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.
In a Thursday news release, police said Gallardo was involved in a dispute within the complex, prompting a physical confrontation were shots were fired.
The suspects fled the scene, police say.
Detectives believe there was a "large gathering" in the courtyard area within the complex. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.