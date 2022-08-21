1 dead in officer-involved shooting on Tucson's south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting on the south side, the Tucson Police Department said.
Officers said it happened around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, in the 3700 block of S. 16th Avenue, near Ajo Way and Interstate 19.
Officers said they were responding to an alleged fight involving weapons when they arrived to a chaotic crowd. A business told officers a man had a weapon in the building.
Police said an armed man was confronted by police and eventually shot by an officer. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Officers said there were no other injuries reported.
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has taken over the investigation. On Aug. 22 an autopsy began.