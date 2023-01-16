1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting on Tucson’s south side Friday.
Officers responded to the intersection of Bilby Road and Nogales Highway in reference to a shooting.
Police say three men were located at the scene with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Two of them were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The third victim, 27-year-old Erick Gomez died at the scene, police say.
In a news release Monday, police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between a group of people in motorcycles and people in a vehicle. A person from the vehicle reportedly shot their gun, striking the three men.
Police say the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.
Currently, there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.