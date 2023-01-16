 Skip to main content
.Prolonged rainfall continued to produce elevated flows in area
creeks and small streams, especially in Sabino Creek. Expect
elevated flows to cause flooding through this afternoon. Additional
rainfall tonight could cause more flooding problems.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by prolonged rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 430 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1114 AM MST, Flooding is ongoing in Sabino Creek in the
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area. Other washes and creeks were
likely experiencing elevated flows and possible flooding
concerns.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Sabino Creek, Esperero Wash, Bird Canyon and Ventana Canyon
Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tanque Verde, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina
Foothills and Seven Falls.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Tucson’s south side

  • 0
police lights

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting on Tucson’s south side Friday.

Officers responded to the intersection of Bilby Road and Nogales Highway in reference to a shooting.

Police say three men were located at the scene with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Two of them were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The third victim, 27-year-old Erick Gomez died at the scene, police say.

In a news release Monday, police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between a group of people in motorcycles and people in a vehicle. A person from the vehicle reportedly shot their gun, striking the three men.

Police say the vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

Currently, there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

