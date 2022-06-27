1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Tucson's west side

TUCSON (KVOA) — One man is dead and another is injured after being shot at a gathering Sunday on Tucson's west side.
Officers responded to an apartment complex at 41. S Shannon Rd., at about 1:46 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police say 18-year-old Nathan Callahan died at the scene. Another man, who was identified as the victim's friend, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
In a news release Monday, police said the victim was assaulted after being involved in an altercation with a group of men.
Following the assault, Callahan's friend reportedly took the victim away from the scene. While in the area, a man approached the 18-year-old, prompting a second physical altercation. During the assault, the victims were struck, police say.
The suspects and bystanders fled the area before police arrived at the scene, police say.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.