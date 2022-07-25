1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Tucson's east side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is dead and another is injured following a shooting on Tucson's east side Monday morning.
Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 7400 block of East 22nd Street in reference to a shooting.
According to Tucson Police Department, officers located two men with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. One of the men died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further details have been released at this time.
