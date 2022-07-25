 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Southeast Arizona, including the following areas,
Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, Chiricahua
Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains,
Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and Pinaleno
Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County,
Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River Valley,
Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of Graham and
Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through Tuesday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Tucson's east side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is dead and another is injured following a shooting on Tucson's east side Monday morning.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 7400 block of East 22nd Street in reference to a shooting.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers located two men with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. One of the men died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further details have been released at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

