Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 109 to
114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

1 dead, 1 hurt in midtown crash

Police Lights
Pexels

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is dead and another person is injured following a crash in midtown Saturday.

Police say the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Broadway Boulevard near Alvernon Way.

According to Tucson Police Department, the driver of a white Buick sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a Kia Soul was transported to a hospital with serious, nut non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release, police said the Buick was exiting a shopping center when it collided with Kia Soul. They say the driver of the Kia was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Failure to yield from a stop sign by the Buick appears to be the major factor at this time, police say.

The investigation remains ongoing.