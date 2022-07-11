1 dead, 1 hurt in midtown crash

TUCSON (KVOA) — A man is dead and another person is injured following a crash in midtown Saturday.
Police say the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Broadway Boulevard near Alvernon Way.
According to Tucson Police Department, the driver of a white Buick sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of a Kia Soul was transported to a hospital with serious, nut non-life-threatening injuries.
In a news release, police said the Buick was exiting a shopping center when it collided with Kia Soul. They say the driver of the Kia was not impaired at the time of the crash.
Failure to yield from a stop sign by the Buick appears to be the major factor at this time, police say.
The investigation remains ongoing.