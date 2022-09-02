 Skip to main content
1 arrested in shooting death of Tucson man

TUCSON (KVOA) — Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a man in central Tucson on Aug. 27.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of E. Speedway Blvd. in reference to a shooting.

Police say 43-year-old Joseph Hunter died at a hospital after being shot while at a parking lot after a fight.

Authorities located 20-year-old Jason Marcell Fortune near 22nd Street and Pantano Parkway on Thursday.

He has been booked into the Pima County Jail and charged with second-degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

