1 arrested, 2 injured in Sierra Vista shooting

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) — A Sierra Vista man is behind bars in connection to a shooting that left two people injured Sunday.
Police say the shooting happened near Paseo San Luis and Calle Vista at about 2 a.m.
Twenty-two-year-old Romeo Bethea was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon. He was booked into the Cochise County Jail and is being held on $15,000 bond.
Police say the two victims were went to a local hospital and were later transported to Tucson for additional treatment.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sierra Vista Police Department Detective Thomas P. Ransford at 520-452-7500.