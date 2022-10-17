$1,150 reward being offered for information in bobcat killing on Tucson's west side

TUCSON (KVOA) —Wildlife officials are offering a reward of up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a radio collared bobcat last month on Tucson’s west side.
According to Arizona Game and Fish Department, the bobcat was part of the Bobcats in Tucson research project.
They say the bobcat was shot at about 8:44 a.m. Sept. 28 between Whispering Bell Drive and Painted Hills Road.
AZGFD said the research project, which is partially funded by the Heritage Fund grant, is studying how bobcats use the wildlife-urban interface on the west side of Tucson.
The maximum penalty for the crime of illegally taking wildlife, and related violations, is four months in jail and a $750 fine, officials say.
Anyone with information regarding the killing is asked to contact AZGFD’s hotline at 800-352-07000. You can remain anonymous.