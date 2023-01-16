Local youth soccer teams flourish at Fort Lowell Shootout

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Southern Arizona Soccer Club's 2009 Girls side came away with one of the upsets on the final day of the Fort Lowell Soccer Shootout as the Cardinals beat FC Tucson DPL 2-0 in the U14/15 Sweden Division Final at the Kino Sports South Complex.
An upset because FC Tucson came into the tournament ranked 4th in the state and 12th nationally.
Host RSL-AZ So. Arizona had eight 1st place finishes. The U10 and U13/14 girls finished 4-0 and 5-0 respectively. The 10-under ladies had a +20-goal differential.
The most powerful boys team from Southern Arizona was FC Tucson's 2011 PreECNL side that posted a +25-goal differential in winning their four games.
Both the Douglas United (U12 Morocco Division) and Spartans FC (U13 Poland) boys played the tournament not allowing a goal. Douglas posted three clean sheets and Spartans FC recorded four shutouts.
Here are all the side from Southern Arizona that took home championship medals this weekend:
GIRLS (Age) (Team) (Division) (Goal Differential)
- (U8) FC Tucson 2015 West Team 2 (2-1-0) (+2)
- (U10) RSL-AZ So. Arizona (Italy) (4-0) (+20)
- (U13/14) RSL-AZ So. Arizona (Denmark) (5-0) (+17)
- (U14/15) So. Arizona Soccer Club Cardinals (3-0-1) (+4)
- (U14) RSL-AZ So. Arizona (Norway) (3-0) (+5)
- (U14) BVB International Academy (Iceland) (2-0-1) (+5)
BOYS (Age) (Team) (Division) (Goal Differential)
- (U7/U8) RSL-AZ So. Arizona 14/15B (Spain-A) (3-0) (+9)
- (U7/U8) RSL-AZ So. Arizona 15B (Spain-B) (3-0) (+9)
- (U10) Tucson Mountains (Germany) (4-0) (+20)
- (U10) RSL-AZ So. Arizona (England) (4-0) (+18)
- (U12) FC Tucson PreECNL (Morocco) (4-0) (+25)
- (U12) Douglas United (Argentina) (3-0) (+15)
- (U12) RSL-AZ So. Arizona Red (Saudi Arabia) (3-0-1) (+8)
- (U13) RSL-AZ So. Arizona (Mexico) (4-0) (+15)
- (U13) Spartans FC (Poland) (4-0) (+9)
- (U13) FC Sonora Orange Crush (Brazil) (3-1) (+5)
- (U13) Renegades SC Sharks (Serbia) (4-0) (+16)
- (U14) Tucson Mountains (Cameroon) (3-0-1) (+5)
