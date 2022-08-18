 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following
counties, southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham and
Greenlee

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Local wildlife center sees increase of injured animals due to monsoon storms

Baby javelina rescued from wash

TUCSON (KVOA) — With an active monsoon, the Tucson Wildlife Center has seen an increase in the amount of injured wildlife due to heavy rain and strong winds.

The Tucson Wildlife Center wants the public to know what to do if they encounter an injured animal after a storm.

"The monsoons don't just affect us, native Tucsonans, it actually affects the wildlife too," said Danielle Welch.

Danielle Welch was working at the Tucson Wildlife Center when a baby javelina was brought in.

"We actually had a baby javelina come in, that an amazing citizen saw floating down the river in Oro valley in a wash after one of our big monsoons," said Welch.

Welch said she is grateful the public cares about the animals as much as she does.

"It's incredible," said Welch. "Almost all of our staff are volunteers. We are all members of Tucson that just really care about our natural wildlife."

And this baby Javelina is not the only animal who needed to be rescued from a storm.

"In the spring and summer, it's our busy season, especially with the monsoons, so we've probably gotten about 400 animals in that have been brought in because of the storms," said Lisa Bates, Executive Director of the Tucson Wildlife Center.

The staff at the Tucson Wildlife Center are asking the public to keep an eye out for animals that might be in trouble after heavy rain or strong winds.

"When someone sees an injured animal, call Tucson Wildlife Center," said Bates.

For more information on what to do if you encounter an injured animal after a monsoon, you can call the Tucson Wildlife Center at 520-290-9453.