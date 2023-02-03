Local Tucson shelter offering new incentives to help get animals adopted

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center is at critical capacity after taking in more than 300 dogs in the last week.
Being back to normal operations after the recent outbreak of strep zoo, they've seen a ton of animals come into the shelter. They're pushing for adopters and fosters now more than ever.
In cahoots with the Gem Show here in town, they're even promoting a special 'Find Your Hidden Gem' campaign through February 12th. Any dog that has been in the shelter for longer than 2 weeks will go home with a prize!
Plus, the first 50 families to adopt an adult dog from PACC this weekend will receive a 50-dollar credit to use at their on-campus central pet store through February 5th.
PACC is doing whatever it can to help find every animal a permanent home.
"Animals end up in the shelter for a number of reasons. And there tends to be a belief that they end up here because they are damaged. It's not true. They end up here for all sorts of reasons and they all need homes," said Kayleigh Murdock with PACC.
If you're interested in adopting or fostering, you can find more information on PACC's official website.