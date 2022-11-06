Local Tucson artist holds art exhibit and donation drive

TUCSON (KVOA) - This afternoon Tucson artist, Angela Murphy, held an art exhibit and donation drive in central Tucson at 101 West 6th Street.
Three local organizations will benefit from the donation drive, Sister Jose's, Eagles Wings of Grace, and the Tucson Community Impact Team.
Community leaders and advocates shared their expertise on the subject.
The event closed with a memorial service to honor and remember the women we have lost to the streets.
Donations will be accepted until next Saturday, November 12th, 2022. Clean, gently used or new items are being collected and financial support is also accepted.