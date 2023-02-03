Local Tucson animal shelter is asking for your help

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care Center is running out of kennel spaces, and they're asking for the community's help.
PACC's capacity level is at critical Friday morning, after recently taking in over 76 dogs.
The shelter is constantly posting to its social media about animals in need - hoping to find them a fur-ever home.
They say they need fosters and adopters, as they are quickly approaching 500 dogs in the shelter again.
In cahoots with the Gem Show here in town, they're even promoting a special 'Find Your Hidden Gem' campaign through February 12th. Any dog that has been in the shelter for longer than 2 weeks will go home with a prize!
All adopted pets are microchipped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and come with a free vet visit.
However, if you're not able to foster or adopt, there are tons of other ways you can help including donating or finding time to volunteer.
You can find more information on PACC's official website.