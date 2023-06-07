Local teacher recognized for her inspiring work

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Kristy Pahvahtyah, a teacher at Pueblo Gardens PreK-8 School in Tucson has received a $5,000 prize from a national organization called Honored.
Pahvahtyah is a Native American from the Hopi tribe and grew up on tribal lands. She uses the values of her Hopi culture to help her students celebrate their own unique identities. She was nominated by two of her students, Gabby and Lili Borquez.
Honored is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring and elevating transformative teachers.
From September through May, students and families nominate teachers on Honored.org and one teacher is selected to receive the Honored Teacher Award and $5,000.
