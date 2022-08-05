Local shelter sees higher intake of animals during Monsoon

TUCSON (KVOA) — Monsoon weather can be scary and dangerous for us and our pets.
Local animal shelters say they see more lost and found pet reports during the Monsoon than any other time of year.
"The thunder is so loud and unexpected, it can happen at all times of day," said Hannah Terpening with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. "They're really scared, we do offer services that can help try to calm them and help them with their anxiety."
"We've had dogs that have varied in size from really big dogs to fairly small dogs," said David Earnest, who was looking at the available pets at HSSAZ with his wife Barbara.
If you do run across a stray, the best thing to do is stay with it if you can and get on social media to check if anyone has posted about a lost pet.
"The problem with the small dog was that it would get out of our yard and it disappeared one day," he said, "and we think that the coyotes in our neighborhood found the dog and took it, so I think there's a lot of risk to dogs in the community here."
You can also take it to any local veterinarian or shelter to see if it has a microchip.