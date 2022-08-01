Local schools initiate safety tip lines for students and staff

TUCSON (KVOA) - Classes are getting started for many districts in Southern Arizona. This start-of-school year is requiring some special attention on campus safety.
Student safety is always a priority, but in the wake of recent school shootings in other states, campus safety is more important now than ever.
Several local school districts have new resources in place, including Marana Unified with their "Speak-Up" safety tip line.
"If it's concerning and it concerns our students, we want to know about it so we can help," said Gary Landis.
Landis is the Associate Principal at Twin Peaks K-8 School. He says the "Speak-Up" safety tip line is a tool created for the community to report any type of offense or concern that involves their students.
"It's really simple. You can text, you can call, you can leave a voicemail, you can even email this number," said Landis.
Landis says the goal is clear. "Our almost number one priority is the safety of our students and our staff," he said.
However, the tip line is not just a resource for students. Landis adds the line can by used by "parents, staff, community members, teachers."
Teachers at twin peaks also see the value in this resource.
"As a teacher, I feel like we need the opportunity to point out anything we're seeing in the day, whether it's in our classroom, or students around campus," said Nicole Hardesty.
Fourth-grade teacher, Nicole Hardesty, has high hopes for this safety tool.
"I hope our students just in general feel safer and have the ability to speak up for themselves, and feel more comfortable with issues they're having that they wouldn't have felt comfortable before," she said.
Marana Unified is not the only district taking action to ensure student's safety. Vail and Amphitheater also have direct numbers for students, staff and parents to call and make reports.
Marana Unified School District Tip Line: (520) 518-4181 or speakup@stu.maranausd.org
Vail Unified School District Tip Line: (520) 879-1111
Amphitheater Unified School District Tip Line: Tip contacts vary by school. For more information, you can contact the district or your school directly.