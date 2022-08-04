Local school district expands Spanish immersion program

TUCSON (KVOA) — The largest school district in Southern Arizona heads back to school Thursday.
Tucson Unified School District wants to ensure students' success. This is why, this year, they will be expanding an immersion program that allows English speaking students to take core classes in Spanish.
"It's cool to know two languages," said Aubrey Bettise. Bettise has been part of TUSD's language immersion program since elementary school. Now, it is being expanded to some of TUSD's middle schools and Bettise is thrilled she can continue her Spanish education in some of her core classes.
"I've made so many friends along this journey that speak Spanish and I love to talk to them in Spanish," said Bettise.
The program gives English-speaking students the opportunity the take their classes, such as math, in Spanish to strengthen their language skills.
"Being able to talk to people that don't really know English in Spanish, and being able to understand them is cool," said Bettise.
Magee Middle School is one TUSD school adding this program this year.
"Certainly in this day and age, it's important for students to be more equipped for the challenges of the world and certainly if someone is bi-lingual, they can navigate the world better, they have more skills, they can travel a little bit more," said Martin Muecke.
Muecke is the principal at Magee Middle School. He says the program has seen success and he’s thrilled for the expansion to middle schoolers.
"Students that are apart of this program generally have overall more success in the classroom. In addition to picking up Spanish, they're also more successful in math and social studies, and all of the other areas," said Muecke.
Muecke is excited that Magee Middle School will be able to offer this great opportunity for their students.