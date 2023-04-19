Local restaurants come together to support sexual violence survivors

TUCSON (KVOA) - 18 local restaurants are making it easy for you to help support survivors of sexual violence.
'Dine Out for Safety' is back for its 24th year, a fundraiser for the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault, also known as SACASA.
To participate in Wednesday's fundraiser, all you have to do is purchase something from any one of 18 participating places, and a percentage of proceeds automatically goes to SACASA.
"It's a really easy way to get involved. If you want to support folks but aren't sure where to start, you can dine out at any of these amazing restaurants, you're supporting local business and supporting survivors at the same time just by going out and enjoying a nice meal," said Katlyn Monje, the Director of SACASA.
SACASA stands for the Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault. This center is where all of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to continue their efforts to offer support and services for sexual assault survivors.
Yellow Brick Coffee has been participating in 'Dine Out for Safety' for 8 years. News 4 Tucson spoke with the owner who says she's excited to welcome this event back to her coffee shop for another year.
"It's really important to be able to come together as a community and come together and raise awareness or services like SACASA so that people know where to turn to in their recovery and healing process," said Anna Perreira, Yellow Brick Coffee owner.
Some of the places participating besides Yellow Brick Coffee include Barrio Charro, The Monica, three locations of El Charro Cafe, and more.
You can find a list of the other participating restaurants here, along with more ways to donate and get involved. There is also a raffle happening Wednesday. You can buy raffle tickets at any of the participating restaurants, or online here.