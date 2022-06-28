Local police unclear how to enforce abortion laws after Roe v Wade overturned

TUCSON (KVOA) — Fallout continues over the Supreme Court's decision last Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Entities across Southern Arizona are scrambling to make sense of the state's abortion laws. On the law enforcement side, they are planning how they will handle enforcement of the new state laws.
"The law is the law," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said. "And that's really what we do and if there's a violation of the law, we'll enforce it. But something like this I think my plate's pretty full."
Nanos said he is unsure how Arizona abortion laws will be enforced.
"To expect us to go to a clinic and arrest people for something like this would really be a stretch, I think," he said.
"We're not going to just send officers over to arrest physically arrest the physician," said Tucson City Attorney, Mike Rankin. "But instead, the case will be sent to the Pima County Attorney's Office for issuing, which is actually the common practice and procedure for felony level charges."
Rankin, said it will likely fall to state health officials to enforce Arizona abortion law.
"Arizona Department of Health Services is the agency charged with enforcing that law because they're the agency that has oversight of the licensing of physicians," he said.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department runs 130,000 to 140,000 calls a year. Nanos said he would like to see enforcement of state abortion laws fall to health departments.
"I really wish though, that the state legislators, the governor's office before any bill goes into effect or before any law goes into effect, that they consider speaking with their law enforcement leaders because this will have an impact," Nanos said.
Pima County Attorney, Laura Conover, shared the following statement on Twitter last week.
"Our city police revised their general orders, my sheriff declared he is not the abortion police and I have done everything possible to reassure our community that the health and safety of all remains my number one priority," she said.
News 4 Tucson reached out to the Arizona Attorney General's office. Spokesperson Brittni Thomason shared the following statement.
"Our office is engaged in ongoing litigation in federal court where the Ninth Circuit has requested us to formally weigh in on this very issue," she said. "We anticipate filing a legal brief next week."
At issue, which Arizona abortion law will be on the books? One from 1901, which makes it illegal to aide abortions or a law passed in March by Gov. Doug Ducey.
One thing is certain, we have not heard the last of it.
"There's going to be more lawsuits. There's going to be more challenges, including in Arizona courts," Rankin said. "I'm expecting challenges that raise new constitutional challenges under the Arizona constitution."