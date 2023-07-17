Local pizzeria stays open during power outage

TUCSON (KVOA) - While many businesses on the block of Sunrise and Swan remain closed due to power outages, Fiamme Pizza remained open.
Fiamme Pizza server Declan Jividan was glad to help fill the void for those affected by the storms.
“The storm kind of hit all of sudden, it doesn’t really impact us were always here serving pizza 24/7 not matter what," Jividan said. "Through the rain stuff like that were always here to serve pizza.”
The pizzeria was able to stay open due to one key element.
A wood fire pizza oven.
Julia McGee was at home when the storms happened with her two kids when her roof came flying over.
Looking to make light of the situation she stopped for some pizza.
“After everything passed we were like we need to get some food so we ordered online and we went over to pick it up and didn’t think anything of it,” McGee said.
While the pizzeria's online and phone systems went down, McGee was happy they were able to serve the needs of locals nearby.
“They were so nice and it was great that they just wrote down what I had ordered and made it fresh and ready and like hot it was so nice," McGee said. "It was a good relief after the horrible day.”