...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
FRIDAY...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County and Southeast Pinal County.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM MST Friday.
For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Local pizzeria stays open during power outage

Pizza

TUCSON (KVOA) - While many businesses on the block of Sunrise and Swan remain closed due to power outages, Fiamme Pizza remained open. 

Fiamme Pizza server Declan Jividan was glad to help fill the void for those affected by the storms.

“The storm kind of hit all of sudden, it doesn’t really impact us were always here serving pizza 24/7 not matter what," Jividan said. "Through the rain stuff like that were always here to serve pizza.”

The pizzeria was able to stay open due to one key element. 

A wood fire pizza oven.

Julia McGee was at home when the storms happened with her two kids when her roof came flying over.

Looking to make light of the situation she stopped for some pizza. 

“After everything passed we were like we need to get some food so we ordered online and we went over to pick it up and didn’t think anything of it,” McGee said.

While the pizzeria's online and phone systems went down, McGee was happy they were able to serve the needs of locals nearby.

“They were so nice and it was great that they just wrote down what I had ordered and made it fresh and ready and like hot it was so nice," McGee said. "It was a good relief after the horrible day.”

