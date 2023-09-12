Local organization hopes to turn shipping containers into tiny homes for Arizona youth aging out of foster care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A local organization is hoping some shipping containers that once lined Arizona’s border can be put to new use that will help Arizona foster kids.
From barriers to bedroom, that’s the goal. Turning shipping containers into tiny homes for Arizona youth aging out of foster care.
When one door closes, another door opens. In this case, a door to a storage container that will be transformed into a home.
"This is an architect rendering of a finished container. You can see it will have a separate roof. We are insulating the outside of the container. It will have a porch on it. Our goal is for it to look like an adobe house," said Bryan Benz, the founder of Wholistic Transformation.
Seven houses and an extended community of support is what the Wholistic Transformation organization wants to accomplish with this tiny home community.
"It's 320 square feet, but you're gonna get a full bedroom, queen size bed. You're gonna have a living room. A tiny living room, albeit, but you're gonna have a 9-foot galley kitchen. You're gonna have a washer, dryer. You're gonna have a full bath," said Benz.
According to the Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation, about 800 to 1000 foster kids age out of the system every year and those young adults are left with many challenges.
"As a country we experienced a one percent increase in homelessness, but in the state of Arizona, it was closer to 20 percent. We are seeing a tremendous increase in the cost of living and so we need innovative solutions to be able to address the problem," said Luis De La Cruz, the president of Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation.
"When people think of shipping containers right now, they think about storage units and office space. And I think we're going to build a beautiful house. Tiny, but a beautiful house," said Benz.
The state still has to approve the purchase of these containers from the border, and they're working to raise money to finish this prototype.
