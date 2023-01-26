Local nurses rally for safe staffing

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson nurses are fighting for safe staffing.
Nurses gathered Thursday morning for a rally held at St. Mary's Hospital to demand an end to their staffing crisis.
They say the surge in RSV, the flu, and COVID-19 has caused extremely high numbers of patients, and there are simply not enough nurses to help.
"Everybody's overworked. We're tired. We want to do a good job. We want to heal people, help people. But we can't do that if we don't have the proper support," said Cruz Valdez, a nurse at St. Mary's.
Nurses at St. Mary's are coming together to demand that management does more to hire and retain their staff.
This rally is coming after a massive strike by New York City nurses demanding higher staffing levels and higher pay. That strike ended with an agreement that addresses both of those concerns.
Nurses here in Tucson are hoping to do the same.