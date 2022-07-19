Local middle school makes non-traditional hires as it prepares for new school year

TUCSON (KVOA) — School districts in Southern Arizona are fighting to keep teachers and find new ones.
With the start of classes just around the corner for many districts in Pima County, schools are doing what they can to prepare for the year.
Apollo Middle School sees the value in a full staff of teachers. This is why the principal decided to make some non-traditional hires to fill open positions.
"A lot of my questions have shifted from tell me about your background experience, tell me about your teacher preparation - to more, tell me about your belief system, how do you feel that you can support making sure that all kids can be successful,” said Thad Dugan.
Dugan is the principal of Apollo Middle School. He believes that picking the strongest candidate for a teacher goes beyond their education.
“Finding people that want to make a difference in students lives,” said Dugan.
He understands that hiring someone without the standard teaching education can require more work. However, he feels it’s worth the challenge.
"It's worth taking those risks, because you get people that are there for the right reasons," he said.
These are the risks that Jenny Favela would be thrilled to see. Favela is a grandmother of two and a former teacher of 20 years in a different district.
“The only reason I stopped is because I didn’t have money to keep going and upgrade my education,” said Favela.
Favela said that not having the finances to get a formal education prevents so many people, like herself, from getting the job. She said if she were given the chance to teach again, she would.
“If I were to get that opportunity, I would take it in a heartbeat,” said Favela.
Principal Dugan hopes his non-traditional hires help him find people as dedicated as Favela.
Dugan credits these risks that Apollo Middle School is taking as the reason they’re starting out with a full staff.
If you’re interested in opportunities with Sunnyside Unified School District, you can find more information at the link below.
Human Resources | Sunnyside Unified School District (susd12.org)