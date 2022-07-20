Local LGBTQ activists hopeful Respect of Marriage Act passes Senate

TUCSON (KVOA) — Same-sex marriage has been the law of the land since the 2015 Supreme Court Obergefell ruling. However, after the court overturned Roe v. Wade last month, many are worried the court is now coming for same-sex marriage.
"It's absolutely a threat," said Lavina Tomer, Southern Arizona Senior Pride board member. "We cannot sit back and think it's going to go all easily."
Tomer said she naively thought same-sex marriage was safe after Obergefell.
Melanie Cooley, chamber administrator with the Tucson LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce agreed
"I think there's real reason and real fear in the community," Cooley said.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in his concurring Roe v. Wade opinion, other cases decided on the same legal basis as Roe, such as same-sex marriage, should be revisited.
This spurred Democratic lawmakers to action.
"I think it's wonderful the House was proactive to bring this bill forward and then overwhelmingly vote in favor of it," Cooley said.
Forty seven House Republicans did vote with Democrats to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. The bill would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, which defines marriage involving a man and a woman and allowed states to decide which unions to recognize.
A recent Gallup poll found 71 percent of Americans in favor of same-sex marriage.
"We are families," Tomer said. "We may not look like their family, but we are families, we are about loving each other, loving children."
"The House passing this bill was really very important and we can only hope that it will pass in the Senate," Tomer said.
The bill will need at least 10 Republican votes to pass the Senate.